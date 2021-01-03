Interrogating Falana’s Ekiti State University Convocation Lecture – 3

By
Headliners
-
5


Tribune Online
Interrogating Falana’s Ekiti State University Convocation Lecture – 3

Falana Yoruba fayemi Yoruba leaders God Death Makinde Nigeria election rapists Muslims Christians Edo church CAMA Kashamu Femi Adesina primaries akeredolu election, Ondo governorship, media, gifts, COVID-19, jollof rice, coronavirus a, emir sanusi, cooking utensils, plates, firewood, governorship election, segun oni, election, PDP, permanent friends, Yahoo Boys, revolution, power, Ambode, Atiku, Lagos Owo

Last week we affirmed, contrary to Femi Falana’s views, that there is true – and by implication – false federalism. True federalism is one that meets the yearnings of nationalities for a respectable degree of freedom and liberties for their diversity to be respected and upheld. In Nigerian parlance, this is called “unity in diversity” […]

Interrogating Falana’s Ekiti State University Convocation Lecture – 3
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR