Nigerians fed up with Buhari’s government, PDP tells presidency

Nigerians fed up with Buhari's government, PDP tells presidency

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, maintained that Nigerians have become fed up with the Muhammadu Buhari administration and are now rallying under the main opposition party. In a statement issued in Abuja by its national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the recent attack on it by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, “as a […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

