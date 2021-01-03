



Tribune Online

Rivers TUC mourns death of deputy national president, Onuegbu

The sudden death of Chika Onuegbu, Deputy National President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and former Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of TUC has thrown the labour movement, friends and associates as well as residents of Port-Harcourt, capital of oil-rich state into deep mourning. The National Industrial Relations Officer of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior […]

Rivers TUC mourns death of deputy national president, Onuegbu

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune