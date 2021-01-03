



Tribune Online

We can’t continue to run federal polytechnics without governing councils, ASUP tells FG

Seven months after the Federal Government dissolved the governing councils of all the 17 federal polytechnics in the country, it has not constituted a replacement for any of them. This development, according to Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), is not only condemnable and inimical to development but also totally runs foul of extant laws […]

We can’t continue to run federal polytechnics without governing councils, ASUP tells FG

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune