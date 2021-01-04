



Buhari, Gbajabiamila, UNILAG VC, Okebukola, mourn Professor Ibidapo-Obe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the academia over the passing of former vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos and Pro-Chancellor and chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, condoling with family members and friends. According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja […]

