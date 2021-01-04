



Tribune Online

COVID-19: Nigeria in state of war with close to 100,000 infections ― ASCAB, health workers

Alliance for Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) and leading health workers’ unions have said that with close to 100,000 COVID-19 infections, Nigeria is in a state of war with the pandemic. The groups made this declaration in a communiqué after a one- day national meeting themed: “The Citizens Response to the Second Wave of COVID-19 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune