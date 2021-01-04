



Tribune Online

Currency outside banks increased by 24% on huge cash withdrawals —FBNQuest

Fresh facts have emerged that Nigerians stepped up their withdrawals of cash because of fears of another lockdown, thereby leading to increased currency outside banks by about 25.4 per cent year on year (y/y) in November 2020 to NGN2.26 trillion. According to FBNQuest Research, the difference between measures of money supply consists mostly of CBN […]

Currency outside banks increased by 24% on huge cash withdrawals —FBNQuest

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune