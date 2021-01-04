Equities investors gain N458.4bn on first-day, as ASI adds 2.2 per cent

Equities investors gain N458.4bn on first-day, as ASI adds 2.2 per cent

The Nigerian equities market opens the year 2021 sustaining the positive sentiments it ended the year 2020 as the market, on the first trading session, gains 2.18 per cent. Specifically, investors at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) gained N458.40 billion on Monday as the market capitalisation settled at N21.52 trillion at the end of trading […]

