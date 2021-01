Tribune Online

How crony capitalism sinks Nigeria

CAPITALISM is evil. It is exploitative and acquisitive in Nature. It was introduced by the West – as against the traditional African society’s socialist system where wealth was evenly distributed. Corruption and illicit acquisition of wealth was an offshoot of capitalism. It was capitalism that introduced into our system, parasitic relationships such as bourgeois and […]

How crony capitalism sinks Nigeria

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune