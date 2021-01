Tribune Online

Ibidapo-Obe was my lecturer at UNILAG ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of Professor Oye Ibidapo-Obe as the loss of a teacher’s teacher, an administrator par excellence and a great man. Makinde particularly recalled that the late Ibidapo-Obe was his teacher at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and stood out as a great engineering teacher. Makinde, in […]

