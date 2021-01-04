



JUST IN: Ex-UNILAG VC, Oye Ibidapo-Obe, dies of suspected COVID-19 complications

Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe is dead. He died on Sunday in Lagos of suspected COVID-19 complications. Both UNILAG branch Chairman of THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Dele Ashiru and Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professsor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, Mr A.O. Bolarinwa, confirmed the death […]

