



Tribune Online

Kogi CJ charges newly appointed judges on corruption

The Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Henry Olusiyi, has cautioned the four newly appointed judges in the state against using their positions to intimidate the citizens, urged them to use it for quick dispensation of Justice. The four judges are Justice Bamidele Rotimi, Justice Aishat Mohammed both for High Court while Justice Jibril Anaja […]

Kogi CJ charges newly appointed judges on corruption

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune