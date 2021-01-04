



Tribune Online

NSE bags Best Regulatory Information Management award

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) or The Exchange) has announce that it has received the Best Regulatory Information Management award from the Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LaPRIGA Awards) held in Lagos recently. The award which was presented by Mr. Segun Mcmedal, Chairman, Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations […]

NSE bags Best Regulatory Information Management award

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune