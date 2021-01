Tribune Online

Academic activities are scheduled to commence at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), on Monday, February 1, 2021, almost one year after it was shut down following a protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over poor working conditions. A statement on Benin yesterday by the spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, explained that at […]

