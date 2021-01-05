



75 percent of air crashes traced to human errors ― AIB

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Commissioner, Mr Akin Olateru, has again declared that 75 percent of air crashes and accidents occur due to human errors. Some of the human factors he said to him included inadequate training for technical personnel, poor facilities, fatigue and poor communication between the cockpit and the control tower amongst others. […]

