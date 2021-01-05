



Tribune Online

Global economy to expand by 4 per cent in 2021 ― World bank

The World Bank, on Tuesday, said the global economy is likely to grow by four per cent in 2021 on the strength of COVID-19 vaccine deployment. It, however, cautioned that development risks remain as economic activity and incomes were likely to stay low for an extended period. The institution-based its growth projection in the premise […]

Global economy to expand by 4 per cent in 2021 ― World bank

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune