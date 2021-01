Tribune Online

Justice as the bedrock of democracy in Nigeria (3)

In continuation of the lecture delivered at the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch 2020 Law Week, I now focus on sectoral aspects of justice, having examined the concept of justice, the dynamics of political and economic justice and other related topics, in the last two pieces. JUDICIAL JUSTICE The term ‘judicial justice’ as used […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune