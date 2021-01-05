Nigerians to pay more for electricity as NERC increases tariff

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced an increase in tariff payable by customers of all classes. The hike, which is effective January 1st, 2021, is coming two months after the Commission effected a new tariff regime for each of the eleven Electricity Distribution Companies(DisCos). In a statement issued, on Tuesday, the Commission denied […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

