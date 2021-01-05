



Partnership: FG, property firm seal deal on Delta housing scheme

As part of efforts to reduce the huge housing deficit in the country, the Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, under the leadership of Mr Babatunde Fashola, has concluded plans to start the housing development project at Ugbolu in Asaba Delta State. When the project commences fully, it is expected that […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune