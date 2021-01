Tribune Online

Southern, Middle Belt leaders appoint Nnia Nwodo as national coordinator

Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) said, on Tuesday, that President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, will as from January 10, 2021, serve as its national coordinator. SMBLF made this known in a statement jointly signed by its chairman, Chief Edwin Clark; Chief Ayo Adebanjo for South-West, and Dr Pogu Bitrus (Middle-Belt), saying […]

