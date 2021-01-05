



Stakeholders task FG to tackle recession, reduce depression, mental illness

The federal government has been urged to take proactive measures to reverse the prevailing recession and stimulate economic growth to reduce the increasing rate of depression and mental illness in the country. Speaking to journalists in Awka, on Tuesday, State Chairman of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Professor Peter Katchy warned that, if unchecked, increasing […]

