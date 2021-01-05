



Tribune Online

Traders close shops after hoodlums allegedly shoot three persons in Ibadan

The violence unleashed by some hoodlums which led to the alleged shooting of three persons at Onideore, Ogundipe Street in Oranyan area of Ibadan, Oyo State in the early hours of Monday, has forced some traders in the area to desert their shops Tribune Online authoritatively gathered. Residents of the area said that the immediate […]

Traders close shops after hoodlums allegedly shoot three persons in Ibadan

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune