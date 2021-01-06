



After 300 years, Babaegbe community gets first borehole

It was a carnival-like scene on Sunday as residents of Babaegbe community in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State rolled out drums and their sleeves to celebrate their first-ever pipe-borne water source. The community residents which had lived all their lives without a portable water source were full of thanks to Oak Rural Health […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune