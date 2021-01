Tribune Online

Agenda 2021

IN his New Year broadcast to the country, President Muhammadu Buhari admitted the untold hardships experienced by Nigerians in the out-gone year. He acknowledged that life became miserable and forlorn for the silent majority due to the actions and inactions of the government, coupled with some unfavourable global occurrences, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the attendant […]

Agenda 2021

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune