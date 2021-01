Tribune Online

Court jails former bank MD over N10.9bn fraud

The Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a former Managing Director, Finbank Plc, Okey Nwosu, to three years imprisonment for over N10.9 billion fraud. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mr Nwosu alongside Dayo Famuroti, Agnes Ebubedike and Danjuma Ocholi on a 26-count amended charge bordering on […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune