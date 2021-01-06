



Dutch Govt under fire for starting COVID-19 vaccination late

The Dutch Government was sharply criticised by the opposition as well as coalition party members for starting the vaccination against COVID-19 late at an extraordinary parliamentary meeting on Tuesday. Legislators accused Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Health Minister Hugo de Jonge of failing with regard to the vaccination campaign, which is to start on Wednesday […]

