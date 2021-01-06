



[ICYMI] Lagos deputy gov’s brother dies of COVID-19

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has lost his 37-year-old brother, Dr Haroun Hamzat, to COVID-19 complications. Haroun, before his death, was a medical officer at one of the Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) under Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA). Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), confirmed the passing of the medical expert, in a statement, […]

