The National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), has placed an order for production of two million pieces of plastic sacks, mostly for 50kg capacity. This development came following the recent restoration of Borno Plastic Company by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. Prince Paul Ikonne NALDA’s Executive Secretary, announced the partnership, on Tuesday, in Maiduguri when he […]

NALDA orders two million plastic sacks from Borno for food packaging

Source: Nigerian Tribune