Nigeria records 1,354 new COVID-19 cases, total now 92,705

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,354new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 92,705. The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday. “On the 5th of January 2021, 1354 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria. “Till date, 92705 […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune