The Shippers Association of Lagos State (SALS) has raised the alarm that 28 containers of export products from Minna, the capital of Niger State have been detained at the ports since September, 2020, and are still languishing away due to unworkable Federal Government import and Export Adjustments policies. In a statement made available to the […]

’28 export containers from Minna rots-away at seaport since September’

Source: Nigerian Tribune