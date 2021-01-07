



28-year-old cyclist killed by hit-and-run vehicle in Delta

A 28-year-old cyclist, simply identified as Daniel, has been knocked down and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Delta. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday, along the Ughelli axis of the East-West road of the state. Tribune Online gathered that the deceased worked as a security guard in an undisclosed firm in […]

