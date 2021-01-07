



95% Nigerian undergraduates in public universities — TETFund boss

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Professor Suleiman Bogoro, has put the student population of all private universities in the country at only 5.4 per cent of the total number of students in Nigerian universities. He said though private universities accounted for about 40 to 45 per cent of the number of […]

