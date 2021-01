Tribune Online

Bauchi CAN elects new officials, preaches unity

Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has elected a new set of officials who will run affairs of the Chapter for the next three years. Those elected in the keenly contested election held at ECWA Church 1 are Chairman – Rev Abraham Damina Dimeus of CCN bloc; Vice-Chairman – Rev Fr […]

Bauchi CAN elects new officials, preaches unity

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune