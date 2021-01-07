Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano

By
Headliners
-
2


Tribune Online
Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano

Court fixes date, Ganduje, deaths, Kano, NCDC, coronavirus, palliatives, kano teachers,, Kano judiciary workers salary

A Kano High Court has restrained Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from deducting salaries of judiciary workers pending the determination of a motion on notice filed before it. The presiding judge, Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba, in an interim order, directed that the defendants, their agents or whomsoever acting on their behalf must comply with the agreement dated […]

Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano
Tribune Online



Source: Nigerian Tribune

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR