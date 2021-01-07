



Tribune Online

Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano

A Kano High Court has restrained Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from deducting salaries of judiciary workers pending the determination of a motion on notice filed before it. The presiding judge, Justice Usman Mallam Na’abba, in an interim order, directed that the defendants, their agents or whomsoever acting on their behalf must comply with the agreement dated […]

Court stops Ganduje from deducting judiciary workers salary in Kano

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune