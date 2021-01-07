Delta youths block East-West road, issue 21 day ultimatum to Buhari over NDDC sole administratorship

Delta youths on Thursday blocked the Delta State axis of the East-West road, protesting the appointment of a sole administrator for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The angry youth under the aegis of Urhobo Youths Leaders’ Council (UYLC), disrupted commercial activities and chanting solidarity songs while denouncing the development.

They issued President Buhari a 20-day ultimatum to appoint a substantive board for the NDDC or be ready for a showdown.

Tribune Online reports that travellers were stuck in East-West road as movements to and from Port Harcourt, Bayelsa was disrupted for several hours.

The youth were also armed with tugs of trees and…