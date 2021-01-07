



Tribune Online

JUST IN: Congress finalises Biden’s win after riot disrupts Capitol

US Congress has just affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump, CNN reports. The counting of Vermont’s three electoral votes put Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris over the 270-threshold needed to win the presidency. The Senate and House rejected objections to throw out Georgia and Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Biden. Republicans […]

JUST IN: Congress finalises Biden’s win after riot disrupts Capitol

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune