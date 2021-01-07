JUST IN: FBI launches manhunt for individuals behind violence at Capitol Building

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Thursday announced that it is seeking to identify individuals behind instigating violence in and around the Capitol Building which took place on Wednesday, January 6. The Capitol Building, the seat of the US Congress, was attacked when hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump pushed through […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

