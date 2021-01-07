Nigerian researchers patent bitter kola constituents to treat viral, heart diseases

bitter kola

Nigerian researchers have patented four new substances present in bitter kola that have the potential to treat viral diseases such as HIV, COVID-19, heart and inflammatory diseases. One of the products can also serve as adjuvant in vaccine preparation. The products became patented in December 2020, following over five years of research by a team […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune

