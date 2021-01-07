



Tribune Online

Pipeline protection: Otuasega community demands entitlements from Shell, Agip for landlords

Otuasega Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have set-up an action committee to demand entitlements and royalties for owners of lands hosting pipelines belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC). The Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of the Community, Gbanibebi Igbuasi, made this known while inaugurating […]

Pipeline protection: Otuasega community demands entitlements from Shell, Agip for landlords

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune