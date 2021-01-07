Tribune Online
Sokoto govt honours outstanding health workers, immunised children
In its efforts toward reviving the healthcare delivery in the state, Sokoto State government has vowed to continue to embark on annual honouring of the best healthcare workers, and children that completed all routine immunisations, as well as the best women in attending Anti-natal care, statewide. The state commissioner for health, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, […]
Sokoto govt honours outstanding health workers, immunised children
Tribune Online
Source: Nigerian Tribune