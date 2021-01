Tribune Online

4,794 killed in road crashes nationwide in 2020 ― FRSC

NO fewer than 4, 794 persons were killed by road traffic crashes nationwide in 2020, the Federal Road Safety Corps has revealed. The Corps noted that 28,449 persons got various degrees of injury within the period under review, while 29,808 had minor injuries and survived in 10, 522 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) which were recorded […]

