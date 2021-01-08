



Tribune Online

(COMMENTARY): The choice of deploying COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria and the science

Recently I read in the news how Nigeria is preparing to procure the COVID-19 vaccine for its citizenry. Is anything wrong in procuring a COVID-19 vaccine? Certainly not, but is there a need for a rush? No. In this write-up, I will address why Nigeria shouldn’t be in a rush in getting the COVID-19 Vaccine, […]

(COMMENTARY): The choice of deploying COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria and the science

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune