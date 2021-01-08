



Tribune Online

I will not attend inauguration of Biden as US president, says Trump

President Donald Trump of the United States has announced that he would not attend the inauguration of Mr Joe Biden as the president of the United States on January 20. Biden won the presidential election held on November 3, 2020 and later emerged the president-elect after securing 306 electoral College votes, more than 270 required […]

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune