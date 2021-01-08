



Tribune Online

New Year: Ahmadi Muslim youths clean environments, feed the poor

THE Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya (Ahmadiyya Muslim Youths Organisation), as part of its New Year clean-up initiative, has embarked the cleaning of parts of its immediate communities. Against this background, members of the youth organisation trooped out in different locations in Oyo State to pick litters and ensure that the environment is kept tidy after the […]

New Year: Ahmadi Muslim youths clean environments, feed the poor

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune