



Tribune Online

Ohanaeze Ndigbo elects new executives in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of the Social-Cultural Organization, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Friday, elected new executive that will pilot the affairs of the body for the next four years. The election, which took place in Awka, was supervised by the Organization national delegates, men of the Nigeria Police and the State Security Service, DSS, among other […]

Ohanaeze Ndigbo elects new executives in Anambra

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune