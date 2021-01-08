



Police arrest suspected abductor of 12-year-old in Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one of the suspected abductors of a 12-year-old girl, Blessing Imeh simply identified as “General.” The teenager was found with a slit throat in Abraka, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State days after she was declared missing on January 1, 2021, while running […]

