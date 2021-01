Tribune Online

Resolutions: Stepping stone to transformation

WITH the new calendar year recently ushered in by both Muharram and January, we realise that another year has passed; minutes move into hours, hours into days, days into weeks, weeks into months and months into years – seemingly faster than ever before; yet every moment is a precious component of life and every moment […]

Resolutions: Stepping stone to transformation

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune