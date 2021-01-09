27 persons escape death in Anambra multiple road crashes

About twenty-seven people on Saturday escaped death by the whiskers when they were involved in a multiple road crashes in Anambra State.

Tribune Online learnt that the accident which involved six vehicles happened at Obosi by Slaughter of Idemili North local government area of the state.

The State Sector Education officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Edor, who confirmed the crashes in a statement, said the victims are unidentified drivers of Toyota Hiace bus with registration number UGB 16 ZQ, unidentified driver of Toyota Highlander Jeep with registration number AAA 861 FA and Unidentified driver of Toyota 4 Runner jeep with registration number YAB33TD.

Others include;…