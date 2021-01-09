



Anambra 2021: Ngige, Nwoye, Johnbosco, others reunite ahead of polls

There was jubilation among supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Anambra State on Friday as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige; the former governorship candidate of the party in the 2017 guber polls, Dr. Tony Nwoye; Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Senator Andy Uba and other leaders reunite ahead of the November […]

