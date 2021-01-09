



Ibadan-Kano rail line: $5.3bn Chinese loan delaying project commencement ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has stated that the construction of the Ibadan – Kano rail line has not commenced due to non-availability of $5.3 billion needed for the project. Speaking on an NTA programme in Abuja Saturday, the minister noted that “We are waiting for the Chinese government and bank to approve the […]

